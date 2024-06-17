NAF Airstrikes Eliminate 20 Terrorists in Zamfara



Zamfara: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has eliminated no fewer than 20 armed terrorists and destroyed over 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction operation on May 31 in Zamfara. The operation was conducted in the general area south of Mai-Galma in Maru Local Government Area. The mission aimed to disrupt a planned large-scale attack on local communities by armed bandits.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that intelligence reports indicated a significant number of terrorists were gathering to launch an attack on unsuspecting settlements. The reports also confirmed that the bandits had killed farmers and abducted civilians, including women and children.





NAF aircraft, under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, were dispatched on an armed reconnaissance and possible rescue mission. Upon arrival, over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists were identified heading into the nearby forest. The terrorists opened fire upon sighting the aircraft, prompting a precision engagement from NAF that resulted in the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralization of dozens of terrorists. Ground forces were mobilized to confirm the destruction of enemy assets and the neutralization of over 20 terrorists.





Ejodame reported that two local vigilantes lost their lives and two others sustained injuries during the operation. He expressed regret over the loss of these brave individuals and emphasized NAF’s commitment to collaborating with local communities to ensure their safety and security. Efforts are ongoing to track and rescue the kidnapped villagers taken into the adjoining forest.





Ejodame reiterated that all NAF operations adhere to strict rules of engagement, humanitarian law, and the NAF Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMRAP), which prioritizes the protection of innocent lives even during hostile engagements. As investigations continue, the NAF assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians while increasing pressure on criminal elements threatening regional peace.

