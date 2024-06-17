NAF Celebrates Research Teams’ Role in Boosting Operational Capabilities



Abuja: The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has celebrated the significant contributions of its research and development teams, which have been pivotal in enhancing the service’s operational capabilities in defending the nation. The commendation was given by the Director of Research and Development at NAF Headquarters, AVM Ndubuisi Okoro, during the opening of the 2025 Intra-Command Research and Development Competition held by the Air Training Command in Kaduna.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Okoro highlighted the command’s achievements over the past 15 years, including the production of local components for fighter and trainer jets, which have bolstered the operational efficiency of the service. He noted that the Air Training Command’s efforts have been instrumental in achieving self-reliance, thereby sustaining NAF operations nationwide.





Okoro elaborated on some of the notable contributions, such as the development of Mi-35 Hel Diaphragm, Alpha Jet aircraft heat shields, and rocket launchers. These innovations have been deployed in various operational theaters. The command’s research and development initiatives have also led to the reactivation and development of test benches, particularly for the Do-228 aircraft fleet.





These advancements, Okoro stated, have significantly enhanced NAF’s operational capabilities. He affirmed the service’s commitment to prioritizing research and development, aligning with the Chief of Air Staff’s command philosophy of leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.





Okoro explained that the annual research and development competition, introduced over 15 years ago, aims to foster a culture of self-reliance and innovation across all NAF units. He encouraged participants to present innovative solutions to operational and maintenance challenges, preparing them for the upcoming Nigerian Air Force Research and Development Exhibition in May 2025.





In his opening remarks, Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Ahmed Dari, reiterated the competition’s purpose of showcasing innovative ideas to tackle challenges faced by the service. He emphasized the importance of civil-military cooperation in research and development to enhance air operations.





Dari thanked participating units for their dedication and resourcefulness despite competing demands. He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan-Baba Abubakar, for facilitating the competition’s success. The assessors for the event were drawn from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).





The News Agency of Nigeria reported that 14 units under the air command participated in the competition, including 431 Engineering Group, 407 Air Combat Training Group, and 433 Engineering Group, among others. The 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, emerged as the winner, with 433 Engineering Group, Kano, taking second place, and the Central Avionics Overhaul and Calibration Centre securing third.

