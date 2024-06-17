NAF Conducts Free Medical Outreach in Benue to Celebrate 61st Anniversary



Makurdi: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday conducted a free medical outreach in Benue as part of activities to commemorate its 61st anniversary celebration. The Chief of Staff (CAS), AVM Ahmed Idris, flagged off the outreach at NKST Primary School Akile, Makurdi. Idris was represented at the event by AVM Patrick Obeya, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC) Makurdi.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the CAS stated that the NAF Day is an annual event that recognizes, appreciates, and celebrates the personnel’s efforts in achieving the service’s overall mission. Idris highlighted that the outreach aims to foster a connection between the public and NAF. He described the medical outreach as a milestone in enhancing the civil-military relationship between NAF personnel and civilians in Benue and Nigeria at large.





Idris emphasized that TAC would continue supporting the Akile Community, Fiidi Council Ward, and the entire Benue region in internal security operations. He stated, “As a fighting force, it is our core responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens. This is to ensure that the peace and tranquillity we are all enjoying are maintained. It is also for the sustenance of the cordial relationships with our immediate communities and society.”





He acknowledged the security challenges in some parts of the state and reiterated the determination to address them and restore peace, ensuring Benue maintains its status as the nation’s food basket.





Earlier, Air Commodore Gideon Bako, Commander of the 161 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, described the exercise as a testament to NAF’s commitment to improving civil-military relationships. The outreach included free eye examinations, distribution of reading glasses, deworming treatments, and screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and hepatitis B virus. Long-lasting insecticide-treated nets were provided to children under five, and provisions were made for further treatment of certain surgical conditions at the base medical facility.





Rev. Alexander Shima, speaking on behalf of the Akile Community, commended NAF for its continued support in security and healthcare service delivery.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the 2025 NAF Day Celebration is ‘Optimising Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations’.

