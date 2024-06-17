NAF Launches Pre-Emptive Airstrikes on Boko Haram in Borno, Killing Scores



Abuja: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has successfully executed pre-emptive airstrikes on key Boko Haram hideouts located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in Borno State, resulting in the elimination of scores of terrorists.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information for NAF, disclosed this development, highlighting that the airstrikes were carried out on Thursday and Friday. The operations were based on credible intelligence indicating a planned attack by the terrorists to coincide with Sallah Day celebrations.





Ejodame explained that NAF aircraft precisely targeted structures used by the terrorists for storage and coordination, delivering impactful strikes that thwarted the planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid festivities. The Battle Damage Assessments confirmed that several terrorists were neutralized, and key logistics structures were destroyed.





“This pre-emptive action underscores NAF’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives,” Ejodame stated.

