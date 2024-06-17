NAF Provides Medical Assistance to 2,000 Residents in Kaduna Community



Kaduna: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted a medical outreach on Saturday at the Hayin Banki Community in Kaduna State, offering free medical services to 2,000 residents suffering from preventable diseases. This initiative was part of the commemoration of NAF’s 61st anniversary.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Training Command, AVM Ahmed Dari, stated that the outreach was aligned with the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to providing healthcare access to host communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye, the Chief of Staff, represented the AOC during the event.





The medical outreach included a wide range of services such as diagnosis, treatment, laboratory tests, provision of medicated glasses, dental screenings, distribution of mosquito nets, and counseling sessions. Dari emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that it was designed to ease the suffering of less privileged community members.





AVM Ahmed Dari highlighted that the outreach demonstrated their commitment to enhancing non-kinetic operations and fostering meaningful community engagement. He mentioned that while various medical conditions would be addressed during the outreach, severe cases would be referred to the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital for further treatment.





The AOC expressed optimism that the gesture would positively impact the community’s overall health, reduce mortality from preventable diseases, and promote wellness. He reiterated NAF’s commitment to periodically reaching out to host communities to lessen the burden of preventable diseases.





Group Capt. Osagie Cole, Commander of the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, remarked on NAF’s dedication to community service and improving health standards. He detailed that the outreach would provide consultations, health education sessions, screenings, and treatments, reinforcing the belief that access to quality medical care is a fundamental right.





The Sarkin Hayin Banki, Mahmud Galadima, represented by Nasiru Babangida, expressed gratitude towards NAF for their invaluable contribution and assured the community’s support for NAF’s initiatives. The event underscored NAF’s commitment to humanitarian service and its role in promoting health and well-being in its host communities.

