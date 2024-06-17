NAF Pursues Locally Driven Solutions to Enhance National Security: CAS



Abuja: The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has emphasized the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to pursuing locally driven solutions to address the nation’s security challenges. This declaration was made during the NAF Research and Development Competition and Exhibition, held as part of the activities marking NAF’s 61st Anniversary.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Air Marshal Abubakar underscored the importance of adaptability and innovation in transforming NAF into an agile and resilient force. He highlighted the significance of the competitions and exhibitions as a means to push the boundaries of their abilities and expertise.





Abubakar noted NAF’s central role in defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the urgent need for locally driven solutions in response to technological advancements. He cited NAF’s achievements in developing rockets, launchers, heat shields, weaponized aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems prototypes as examples of their progress in aerospace advancements.





The Air Chief also highlighted the installation of eight assorted computer and numerical control machines at the Air Force Research and Development Institute in Osogbo, illustrating NAF’s commitment to research and development. Furthermore, he announced the expected completion of six unmanned aerial vehicles, developed in collaboration with UAVision of Portugal, by the year’s last quarter.





In addition, steps have been taken to enhance research and development by selecting and funding five of the best projects from the last inter-command research and development competition. Abubakar expressed confidence that outstanding projects on display would attract funding for operationalisation and encouraged collaboration with the Defense Industries Association of Nigeria for potential commercialisation.





The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, praised NAF’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance, stressing the role of research and development in strengthening Nigeria’s defense capabilities.





Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, expressed the university’s commitment to partnering with NAF in defense technology. The collaboration aligns with the university’s vision to produce academically sound and solution-driven graduates.





Ade Ogundeyin, Vice President of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), commended NAF for modernizing air operations and fostering civil-military cooperation. He emphasized the importance of partnerships between defense industries, research bodies, academia, and private industries for achieving self-sufficiency in aerospace technology and defense manufacturing.





The event also saw the formalization of partnerships between NAF and Equipment Protective Applications International Limited (Epail), as well as Lagos State University, aimed at developing local solutions for national security challenges through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

