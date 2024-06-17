NAN Condoles MD Over Brother’s Death



Kano: The Management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano paid a condolence visit to the Managing Director, Malam Ali M. Ali, over the death of his elder brother, Yusuf Lawal. The delegation was led by the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Alhaji Abdulhadi Khaliel, accompanied by the Director of Technical Services, Mr Aaron Miller; Head of Procurement, Mr Ugochukwu Nwogute; and Zonal Manager, Kaduna, Malam Bashir Rabe-Mani and Ibrahim Abdullahi, Higher Executive Officer.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Khaliel, speaking on behalf of the agency, prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved family, expressing the agency’s sympathy, solidarity, and support during this time. Khaliel commended the Managing Director for his leadership and contributions to the agency over the past two years.





Responding, Ali expressed gratitude for the visit and the show of solidarity. He stated that the family appreciated the comradeship and goodwill from the agency. Ali also prayed for the delegation’s safe return to their respective destinations. Lawal, 61, a retired civil servant, passed away on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

