NAN MD urges continuous citizens’ engagement to address insecurity



The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, has called for continuous citizens’ engagement towards addressing insecurity in the country.

Ali made the call on Saturday at the inaugural lecture series and alumni engagement of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

The event, which also featured the induction of new scholars, was titled ‘National Security, Patriotism and Strategic Communication’.

Ali, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Folorunsho Ojo, said that at such a trying time in the history of the country, no theme could have been better thought out and succinct.

He said that terrorism and banditry have continued unabated, ravaging vast swathes of land in the North East and North West Zones of the country.

The managing director expressed concern that kidnapping for ransom was also rampant across many states of the federation.

Ali further expressed worry that militancy and violent ultra

nationalism were eating into national fabric in spite of the best efforts of Nigeria’s security establishment.

‘I, therefore, want to congratulate the alumni association for its deep introspection in focusing on the ongoing national conversation on the insecurity bedevilling our nation and its nexus with patriotism and strategic communication.

‘What role does patriotism then play in checking the insidious menace of insecurity? What strategic communication tools can a country at war deploy in combating the triple evils of infodemics, misinformation and fake news?

‘Indeed, if security of lives and property is at the very core of our being, we should never be tired of engaging one another until we reach that point where we would all sleep with both eyes closed,’ he said.

Ali pledged that NAN would continue to offer media support to NSUK and its affiliates as part of its social contract with the Nigerian people.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, said the university under her

leadership renewed its commitment to uphold highest ethical principles and core national values in pursuing the vision and mission of the school.

Liman said that she was determined to ensure staff and students engaged in a mutually beneficial atmosphere devoid of vices, such as extortion, examination malpractice, sexual harassment and other acts capable of delaying timely graduation of students.

According to her, this is one way they can position postgraduate programmes in particular to remain very competitive and impactful.

The VC said that ISDEVCOM had since 2018 placed the university in the enviable position of pacesetter in the area of science communication and development communication.

‘ISDEVCOM has continued to set the pace in the area of strategic and development communication scholarship and practice in Africa.

‘The inaugural lecture we are launching today is designed as an annual event where distinguished personalities will be invited to share ideas that shaped their practice.

‘I am happy that

the event has today brought together experts and professionals to share their knowledge and experiences,’ she said.

Also speaking, Dr Oluwatosin Dokpesi, the Executive Director of Programmes, DAAR Communication PLC, said that Nigeria was in a dire need of effective communication and information that would produce a positive outcome.

Dokpesi was represented by Ms. Raula Shangne, a senior officer at the company.

She said that the security challenges in the country required communications authorities to educate the citizens on how to tackle the menace, especially in the area of intelligence gathering.

Dokpesi said that there was a need for communication to be factual, precise and unambiguous to effectively engage citizens in addressing insecurity in the country.

