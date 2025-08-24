NANPF Pledges Player Education on NPFL Rules Amid Betting Allegations



Abuja: The National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) has pledged to intensify player education on Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) rules, particularly focusing on betting and match-fixing. NANPF President, Sunday Abe, announced the initiative, emphasizing the association’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of Nigerian football.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this decision comes in response to recent incidents, including a betting allegation involving Plateau United goalkeeper, Adewale Adeyinka. These developments have highlighted the need for increased awareness among players. Abe stated that NANPF is taking proactive measures to inform players about essential sections of the NPFL Framework that govern betting and match-fixing.





Abe emphasized that NANPF, as the representative of Nigerian players, condemns unethical conduct that jeopardizes the integrity of the sport. He urged players to adhere to Sections 15.5 and 15.6 of the NPFL Framework, which strictly prohibit involvement in football-related betting and match-fixing.





Section 15.5 explicitly forbids players, clubs, or officials from participating in football-related betting or accepting any inducements linked to matches. Section 15.6 categorizes match-fixing as gross misconduct, involving attempts to sway match outcomes or decisions through inducements.





Abe made it clear that ignorance of these rules would not be tolerated, stressing the necessity for players to be fully aware of their responsibilities. He announced that NANPF will launch a sensitization campaign across all clubs to ensure players are informed about the rules and uphold professionalism.





The initiative aims to restore credibility in Nigerian football and bolster its international image. Abe also praised the leadership of the NPFL, particularly Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, for his commitment to transparency and discipline within the league.





Abe expressed support for Owumi’s efforts to safeguard the league’s integrity and stated that NANPF is proud to back this vision. The awareness campaign will include workshops, seminars, and club visits throughout the NPFL, NNL, NWFL, and NLO leagues nationwide.

