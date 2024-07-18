NAOWA building members’ capacity for personal, professional development



The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), says it is enhancing the capacity of its members for personal and professional development.

The President of NAOWA, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, at a two-day training organised for the officers wives with the theme, ‘Mind-set and Life Transformation.’

Lagbaja said that the training was organised by the association to help the women to navigate the unique challenges they face as wives of army officers.

She said the challenges range from isolation due to frequent postings of their spouses, handling of complex social structures, finding personal purpose amidst demands of their roles, and scarcity of job opportunities.

She said that recognising those barriers and the impact they had on their lives, made it imperative that there was a critical need to support their personal and professional development.

‘In response to these pressing needs, I initiated this comprehensive training programme under the umbrella of my Next Level Trans

formation Agenda, which was unveiled on June 22.

‘This two-day programme has been specifically designed to empower members of the association with the necessary tools, skills, and abilities needed to overcome these identified challenges, fostering personal growth and transformation.

‘During this training, we will explore the fundamental concepts of the mind and mind-set, understanding how our thoughts shape our reality.

‘Participants will also learn techniques to transform negative thinking into a positive one, among other carefully selected topics.

‘As it is, our goal is to build a community of confident, purpose-driven individuals who are not only capable of contributing positively to their families and our association but also to society at large,” she said.

The NAOWA President said that the participants were expected to be able to clearly define and achieve their goals as individuals and improve relationships both at home and within the association.

She added that they should also be able to boost

their self-confidence, and take active steps towards financial independence and personal fulfillment, among other benefits.

She urged them to fully participate and engage with the facilitators, absorb the knowledge, and apply it in their daily lives.

According to her, the training will be replicated in all NAOWA Chapters across the country, ensuring that all members benefit from this empowering initiative.

Mrs Lagbaja thanked the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for her unwavering support and encouragement to the association.

‘Her Excellency’s dedication to uplifting the lives of women across the nation inspires us all and we are very grateful for her guidance and support which have greatly contributed to the remarkable success of our initiatives.

‘I would like to also extend my sincere gratitude to my dear husband, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his steadfast support and commitment to NAOWA at all times,” she added.

The facilitator of the trai

ning, Mrs Celina Unogwu, expressed confidence that every participant would be able to make a full blown journey forward at the end of the training.

Unogwu, who is the Lead Consultant, Celina Unogwu Visioning Academy (CUVA), said the women would be able to make decisions from the awareness and contribute to the society.

According to her, the training was designed to equip them on how they are supposed to do things on the home front and personally for themselves as army wives.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria