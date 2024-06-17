Nasarawa Govt. to Launch Nigeria’s First Electric Vehicles Factory



Lafia: The Nasarawa State Government has announced its commitment to harnessing the state’s lithium resources to establish Nigeria’s first electric vehicles factory. Governor Abdullahi Sule made this declaration during an event organized by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group to commemorate his six years in office.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the state’s lithium reserves have garnered significant attention following the inauguration of a lithium processing factory by Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited. Governor Sule emphasized that this development is in line with the Federal Government’s initiatives to promote clean energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. He assured that his administration would ensure all mineral resources, including lithium, are processed within the state before being exported.





Governor Sule noted that the current efforts represent only the initial phase of lithium processing, with plans to engage investors and strategic partners for the subsequent stages. These stages include battery production and vehicle assembly within Nasarawa. Despite concerns about the project’s timeline, Sule expressed confidence that his predecessor would complete the initiative.





The governor also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms, pledging to align with these reforms for the state’s development. He assured constituents that he would use his remaining two years in office to improve the lives of citizens.





Earlier, Hajiya Hussaina Sule, Chairperson of the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group and the governor’s daughter, highlighted the achievements of Governor Sule’s administration over the past six years. She mentioned critical infrastructure projects such as flyovers, underpasses, and the State Secretariat complex, alongside the construction of over 600 kilometers of urban and rural roads.

