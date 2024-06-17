Nasarawa Speaker Advocates for Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence at Church Anniversary



Agwada: Dr Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on the people of Agwada and Nigerians at large to embrace tolerance, love, and peaceful coexistence. He made this appeal during the 77th founding anniversary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Jatau, who served as the Chairman of the anniversary event, emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and love, noting that these are essential for development. He praised stakeholders and church members for their contributions to the church’s growth and urged followers of different religions to live together in harmony while respecting each other’s religious choices.





Jatau highlighted the necessity of peace as a foundation for societal development, stressing that the peace currently enjoyed in the area and the wider state should not be taken for granted. He encouraged teamwork and collaboration within the church and across the state, suggesting that unity is vital for progress.





During his remarks, Jatau urged church members to work collaboratively with people of various faiths for societal advancement, emphasizing that collective efforts are necessary for significant growth. He also called on the community to support and pray for the success of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration.





In a gesture of support for the church, Jatau donated N1 million for its development. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor, represented by Mr Gabriel Agbashi, Commissioner for Science and Technology, and Mr Onarigu Kana, a state assembly member. They all commended the church community for its dedication and urged members to continue fostering love and brotherhood.





Rev. Agbawu Osuonda, a retired ECWA priest, delivered a sermon urging Christians and Nigerians to avoid evil deeds to achieve divine inheritance. He also encouraged acts of kindness and appealed to attendees to contribute generously towards the church’s development.

