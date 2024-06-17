NASS Calls for Urgent and Credible Census to Drive Youth-Centric Development in Nigeria



Abuja: The Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population, Sen. Victor Umeh, has reiterated the call for a credible and timely population and housing census in Nigeria. He emphasized that such a census is essential to support national planning and youth-focused development, particularly in a country where accurate data is key to equitable resource distribution and effective policy implementation.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Umeh spoke in Abuja during the commemoration of World Population Day 2025, highlighting the importance of reliable data for inclusive development, equitable resource allocation, and responsive policymaking. The theme of the 2025 event is ‘Empowering Young People to Create the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World.’ Umeh noted that with more than half of Nigeria’s population under 30, the nation’s demographic future relies heavily on its youth, and empowering them requires reliable disaggregated data.





Umeh stressed the necessity of proper planning across all age groups, particularly in sectors like housing, education, and healthcare. He warned that without accurate data, development efforts risked being misdirected. Rep. Okunjimi Odimayo, Chairman of the House Committee on National Population and Identity, echoed this sentiment, stating that the absence of accurate statistics hampers effective planning and urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the national census.





Both lawmakers committed to ensuring the National Assembly provides the legal and policy support necessary for timely, reliable data collection and youth-driven development. The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mr. Nasir Kwarra, noted that over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population is under age 30, describing this demographic as a major opportunity for national progress. Kwarra emphasized the importance of investing in the health, education, and employment of this group to unlock Nigeria’s demographic potential.





UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Fall, represented by Elsie Attafuah of the UNDP, pointed out significant challenges faced by Nigerian youth, including inadequate access to reproductive health services and education. The 2025 State of World Population Report was cited, highlighting issues like early marriage and financial barriers that limit young people’s ability to achieve their desired family size.





Mr. Koessan Kuawu, Officer-in-Charge of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, highlighted the fertility crisis rooted in the lack of reproductive agency among young people. He referenced national survey data, noting that only 15 percent of adolescents aged 15-19 who wanted family planning were served by modern methods, with a slight increase to 30.5 percent for those aged 20-24. Kuawu called for policies that empower youth, ensure informed decisions, and secure a more hopeful future for Nigeria’s next generation.

