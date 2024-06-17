NATE Champions Recognition for Technologists’ Role



Lagos: The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has stepped up efforts to highlight the vital role technologists play in Nigeria’s national development. The association stressed the importance of recognising technologists, stating that a strong technological base is crucial for Nigeria’s overall progress and sustainable development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, NATE President, Dominic Udoatan, spoke in Lagos during the unveiling and inauguration of the association’s history book. He praised the author, Joseph Toby-Lade, along with other contributors, for documenting the challenges and achievements of technologists in Nigeria. Udoatan expressed concern that Nigeria’s technological progress has suffered due to ongoing neglect of technologists’ contributions.





In spite of some recognition from COREN and the National Assembly, he said technologists’ roles remain largely undervalued. He noted that the struggle for proper recognition began in 1976 with NATE’s founding fathers and continues today. Udoatan referenced a bill passed by the last National Assembly to address the HND-B.Sc. disparity, which was not signed into law. He said the association has since appealed to President Bola Tinubu to resolve the issue via executive order or bill.





Abolishing the disparity, Udoatan said, would bring great benefits to both the government and the country at large. He clarified the matter was not about converting polytechnics into universities, but about allowing HND holders to reach Level 17. According to him, true professional competence lies in practical skills, not just academic qualifications.





Udoatan also called for technologists’ inclusion in all national technological reform committees. He said excluding technologists from reform efforts contradicts the goal of national technological advancement. The NATE leader urged the Federal Government to ensure technologists are central to national development strategies.





Book author and former NATE President, Joseph Toby-Lade, reflected on the association’s growth across all 36 states, including Abuja. He recalled a violent ambush in 1988, highlighting the serious challenges NATE has faced over the years. Toby-Lade said the association was founded to fight the discrimination, stagnation, and inequality affecting technologists.





‘I believe removing these barriers will greatly boost technological advancement in Nigeria,’ he stated. He encouraged everyone to read the book to better understand NATE’s journey, struggles, and future vision. Dr Oluremi Openibo, who reviewed the book, described it as a vivid, insightful record of NATE’s evolution and achievements. She added that the book offers powerful lessons in resilience and teamwork for both current and future members.





Openibo echoed the author’s view that HND holders have driven much of Nigeria’s engineering progress. NATE Secretary-General, Mr Kayode Ibidapo, stressed the need to value practical skills over academic credentials. He said overreliance on certificates discourages skilled individuals from realising their full potential. Ibidapo stated the book was written to inspire and bring out the best in Nigeria’s technologists.





He recommended the book to all engineering students and graduates of Polytechnics, Monotechnics, and Technical Colleges. ‘It’s an essential reading. Read it, reflect on it, and let it inspire your journey,’ he said.

