National Hospital Partners with U.S. Cancer Centre for Enhanced Research and Clinical Trials



Abuja: The National Hospital, Abuja, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, U.S., to strengthen cancer research and enhance clinical trials in Nigeria. The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Muhammad Mahmud, and the Director of the Centre, Dr Robert Winn, signed the agreement on Tuesday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the two-year MoU aims to develop sustainable collaboration in oncology, particularly in advancing clinical trials and training the next generation of scientists. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Winn said the partnership sought to establish a globally recognised model for equitable and impactful cancer research collaboration.





Winn highlighted that cancer-related deaths in the U.S. had dropped by 36 per cent over the past three decades, largely due to clinical trial advancements, a success he hopes to replicate in Nigeria and Africa. ‘If we do this right, more Nigerians will live without cancer, and we may set an example of how fewer Africans die from the disease,’ he said.





He outlined three key focus areas: implementation of clinical trials, education and training of new scientists, and translating impactful research into patient care. He emphasised that although the initial MoU spans two years, it would be reviewed and strengthened every two years to ensure long-term impact. ‘What we hope to build is a model for partnerships that’s fair, collaborative, and globally effective,’ he added.





Winn also suggested expanding the partnership to other Nigerian institutions, including the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), to amplify impact across the country. Mahmud described the agreement as a milestone in the hospital’s pursuit of excellence in cancer care.





‘This MoU is part of our strategy to elevate institutions that are already at a high standard. The National Hospital has become a leader in oncology within the West African sub-region,’ he said. He added that the collaboration would accelerate advancements in clinical care and cancer research, expanding the hospital’s reach and capabilities.





‘Our patients come from across the region. With this partnership, we are positioned to break new grounds in cancer care and clinical research,’ Mahmud stated.

