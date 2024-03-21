National Labour Commission directs teachers to call off strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed three teacher unions - Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, to call off their declared industrial action. A statement signed by the NLC's Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the declaration by the unions was not in compliance with Section 159 of Act 651. The statement, therefore, urged the unions to rescind their decision. The three teacher unions announced that they would start a nationwide strike on March 20, 2024, over working conditions. They said their action was motivated by the government's inability to distribute laptop computers to all teachers, the frequent changes to the school calendar without prior consultation with them, and the Office of Special Prosecutor's blockage of their wages. 'In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises we the Pre-tertiary Teacher Unions d o hereby declare a nationwide strike effective today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to press home our demands,' they said. Source: Ghana News Agency