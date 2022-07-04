Nature Hear-Through: All-new Hisense U5120G Soundbar Launches in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — World-renowned electronics manufacturer, Hisense, has recently announced the launch of the newest generation of U5120G Soundbar in South Africa. Available from June 29th at Takealot, Tafelburg, HiFi Corp, and Hirsch’s, the powerful and easy-to-use U5120G Soundbar will retail for R7999 and is expected to be a popular addition to at-home entertainment systems, providing a theatre-like experience for consumers.

The innovative U5120G Soundbar comes with 11 in-built multi-directional speakers and a 180-watt wireless subwoofer for a total of 510 watts of high-quality audio. The 8-inch subwoofer can process sounds as low as 40Hz, adding deep and powerful bass effects to movies, TV shows, games, and music. The devices feature easy connectivity and are Bluetooth compatible, meaning setup is clean, easy, and painless.

As to audio experience, speaker positioning inside the U5120G Soundbar creates a surround system with real 5.1.2ch sound. A user remarked that, unlike traditional surround sound systems, which have one “sweet spot” seat for the best surround effects, with an intuitive DTS Virtual:X feature and Dolby Atmos, the U5120G Soundbar provides them with an immersive 360-degree surround sound that is warm and heartfelt at any seating position in their TV room.

The U5120G Soundbar can process high-resolution audio, giving sound quality comparable to that of recording studios and concert halls. Its Hi-Remaster technology enables it to upscale the sound quality of other input sources such as CDs and MP3s. Many users praised this feature, claiming that it amplified the compressed audio into an expanded, warmer and richer audio signal that adds depth and dimension to music or movies. For higher-end audio requirements such as movies and games, the U5120G Soundbar also supports 4k and 3D, processing data without quality loss and greatly improving the overall entertainment experience.

According to user feedback, the U5120G Soundbar is easily wall-mountable. It is also easy to set up, with a single remote that supports EzPlay and intuitive menus for customization and switching between different audio modes. If users do not wish to change audio modes manually, the AI EQ mode supported by Hi-AT technology offers sound optimization for each scene. Whether watching sports, a movie, or the news, listening to music or playing a game, AI EQ mode can detect and adjust to the best sound experience.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1852729/U520G.jpg