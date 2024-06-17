Navy Donates 2-Bedroom Bungalow to Family of Deceased Personnel



Abuja: The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has donated a 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow to the family of the late Able Seaman John Jaja, who lost his life during an operation on September 3, 2024, in Anambra. The house, located at the Navy Estate in Karshi, Abuja, was handed over to the deceased’s wife, Mrs. Merit John, represented by Mrs. Lydia John.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the personnel was killed in an ambush during a clearance operation in the Amiyi Community of Ogbaru Local Government Area. The CNS, represented by Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed, Director of Plans at Naval Headquarters, stated that the gesture was to acknowledge the deceased’s sacrifice for the nation. It was also an effort to boost the morale and welfare of naval officers and their families.





“We are here today to hand over the furnished and completed two-bedroom flats to the next-of-kin of our late colleague who paid the supreme price in Onitsha. We hope that this kind gesture will remain in our minds so that our dear colleague that paid the supreme price will never ever be forgotten,” he remarked.





Rear Adm. Zakariyyah Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Navy Holdings Limited, expressed gratitude towards the CNS for the gesture, noting it was one of many actions taken following the demise of personnel in action. Mrs. Lydia John, receiving the house on behalf of the family, thanked the Nigerian navy for providing a permanent home. She described the late Jaja as a dedicated and gallant personnel, a devoted husband, and a great father who never saw his second child before his death.





“My sister and friend are very happy because this is a lifetime accommodation for her and her family. I want to thank the CNS and the Nigerian navy again for this gesture because being remembered like this is a big thing for the family,” she stated.

