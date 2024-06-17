Navy Seizes 13,800 Litres of Petrol and 71 Bags of Foreign Rice in Lagos



Lagos: The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry of the Nigerian Navy has intercepted 13,800 litres of petrol and 71 bags of foreign rice in multiple operations along Badagry creeks. The Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry, Navy Captain Oyeleye Omotayo, confirmed that the seizures occurred between March 7 and 14.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, naval operatives acted on intelligence regarding suspected smugglers in the area, leading to the interception of the items during separate operations. Omotayo stated that a target operation was launched on March 14 at 2:54 a.m., focusing on intercepting smugglers and confiscating products intended for illegal export.





The smugglers initially evaded water patrol but were intercepted by the land patrol unit around 3:30 a.m. During the operation, 71 bags of foreign rice were seized, although the suspects fled upon sighting the patrol at 4:22 a.m. The seized rice has been taken to the base for necessary action in accordance with procedures.





On the same day, the intelligence team received a report about petrol being stockpiled at a beach near Bollington in Badagry creeks. The products were intended to be smuggled through Nigeria’s territorial waters into Benin Republic. The team swiftly responded and found four vehicles at the shoreline, although the suspects escaped with their keys. A total of 234 jerry cans of petrol were discovered and taken to the base.





In other operations conducted in Badagry communities, 7,770 litres of petrol were also seized. On March 7, 6,770 litres of petrol and 188 empty jerry cans were seized at a filling station. On March 8, 1,000 litres of petrol were seized at Farasime community based on intelligence from Tongeji Island. The seized petrol was handled lawfully to prevent illegal circulation.





Omotayo affirmed that the Navy is increasing efforts to combat smuggling and criminal activities along the Badagry-Porto Novo creeks. In line with the Federal Government’s directive, FOB Badagry has intensified operations with multiple successes. He warned those involved in illegal activities to desist or face legal consequences and assured cooperation with other agencies and support for the host community.

