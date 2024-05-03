NBTE, NAPTIN, unveil e-learning platform to grow quality assurance assessors



The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) have unveiled an assessor e-learning training platform, aimed at institutionalising the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary of NBTE, speaking in Abuja on Thursday, said the platform would help in fast tracking the training of assessors for global best practices.

He explained that the Quality Assurance Assessor (QAA) e-learning platform would offer quality certification and as well raise the standards of the country in the area of quality assurance.

‘This is a major milestone because at the moment we have very low number of assessors and skills trainers’ required proper assessment.

‘Even those in the informal sector that have to be given the Recognition Prior Learning (RPL) of assessment will also require the training.

‘Three years ago, Nigeria has only 1,400 assessors, today we have just 3,000. Our counterpart in Africa like Ethiopia has at the mome

nt 37,000.

‘So, we have a long way to go and we felt the e- platform will be the fastest way to fast track the training of these assessors,’ he said.

Bugaje called on the polytechnics that have keyed into the skills training to get their lecturers, instructors and technologists on board to become certified QAA.

He lamented the skills certification issued by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Ministry of Labour, saying they were below the minimum benchmark for certification.

‘We are also hoping that in the nearest future technical colleges at the tertiary level, all the technical teachers must also undertake this QAA so that they will be able to facilitate skills training.

‘This is not politically motivated skill trainers which yield no nationally acceptable certificate. All skills training being organised these days by the ITF and Ministry of Labour does not also reach the benchmark.

‘The ITF skills programme is not in line with the NSQF, the ministry of labour is also guilty of the same wrong p

ractices by the issues of trade test.

‘We have made a call several times that Nigeria government should delist trade test from skills qualifications in the country.

‘This is because the curriculum of trade test is developed by the federal ministry of labour, examinations, trainers and even the certificate is carried out by the ministry of labour.

‘Therefore it falls short of international standards. We will like to call on the ministry of labour, ITF and other agencies to embrace the Nigerian skills Qualification Framework approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since 2013,’he added.

He called on Nigerians especially those in the skill sector to key into the platform which is at minimum cost.

On his part, Mr Ahmed Nagode, Director-General, National Power Training institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) said that the e-leaning courses tackled Unit 1 of the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

According to him, the course focuses on the core principles and practices of assessment.

Nagode said th

at by the end of the programme, learners would gain a comprehensive understanding of principles and concepts of assessment and the different methods of assessment.

‘It will provide effective planning strategies for assessments, the importance of involving learners and stakeholders in the assessment process.

‘Providing constructive feedback and making informed assessment decisions maintaining quality assurance in assessments.

‘Managing information effectively throughout the assessment process and legal consideration and good practices in assessment, ”he said.

Nagode said that the e-learning offered a multitude of benefits as it facilitated flexible learning allowing participants to access course materials and complete modules at their own pace, irrespective of location.

Meanwhile, Dr Walter Olatunde, Project Director, Tech Systems, commended the organisation’s efforts at improving the quality of education in the country through technology and skills education.

Olatunde said that the platform would offer

opportunities for increased number of Nigerians to have increase access to training.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria