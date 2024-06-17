NCCC Condemns Amnesty International Report on Killings in Nigeria



Abuja: The North Central Citizens Council (NCCC) has strongly condemned a recent report by Amnesty International that alleges widespread killings by gunmen across several Nigerian states. The group claims that the report is a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians and tarnish the country’s image globally.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the NCCC criticized the report as ‘malicious and misleading’ in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mohammed Eneji. This statement follows a publication by Amnesty International which claims that over 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Zamfara States since May 29, 2023.





The NCCC emphasized that Amnesty International has historically been a source of misinformation, often attempting to discredit efforts by the Nigerian government in its fight against insecurity. The group referenced a report released by an American congressman stating that many international NGOs, particularly in North East Nigeria, were founded to exacerbate insecurity in the region.





Eneji highlighted the efforts of President Tinubu’s administration in tackling the country’s security challenges. He stated that the figures and claims made by Amnesty International do not align with verified government data, asserting that numerous gains have been achieved under the guidance of National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.





The NCCC urged Amnesty International and similar organizations to refrain from spreading unverified information and warned that further attempts to incite public distrust against the government could result in legal action and mass protests.

