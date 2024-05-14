NCCE engages St. Catherine SHS Students on Limited Voter Registration exercise



Mr. Seth Fiagorme, the Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the South Tongu District, has engaged students of St. Catherine Senior High School on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the country.

The event took place at the school’s auditorium in Agbakope, where Mr. Fiagorme seized the opportunity to urge students to utilize the four-day break granted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to register for their voter ID cards.

Addressing the students, Mr. Fiagorme emphasized the importance of civic participation and highlighted that the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which commenced on May 7, 2024, would span 21 days, providing ample time for eligible citizens to register.

He mentioned that the four-day break would empower students aged 18 and above to exercise their democratic rights to vote.

Mr. Fiagorme elucidated the logistics of the registration process, noting that the registration centres would be set up not only at the district office but also

in two remote communities within the South Tongu District.

He advised students to come prepared with either a Ghana card or two guarantors to facilitate the registration process smoothly.

The NCCE Director also distributed copies of the 1992 constitution to the students and urged them to delve into its contents regularly to understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens and actively safeguard the democratic principles enshrined within.

Some of the students told the Ghana News Agency that they would strictly adhere to procedures to get themselves registered by the Electoral Commission to vote in the upcoming general elections.

Source: Ghana News Agency