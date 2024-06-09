NCCE leads tree planting campaign in Kpone-Katamanso

The National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Office, has participated in the 2024 national ‘Green Ghana’ tree planting exercise across some communities in Kpone.

Mr Seth Sotie Kpone-Katamanso, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of the NCCE, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that institutions such as the Commission should take charge of the tree planting exercise.

Mr Sotie explained that it was the responsibility of the Commission to ensure that residents understood the rationale behind the national tree planting exercise, adding that trees ensure a healthy ecosystem as well as the beautification of the environment.

According to him, the NCCE was ready to take the campaign to the length and the breadth of the municipality to ensure enough trees were planted within the various communities.

Mr Sotie explained that the tree planting exercise by his outfit was to raise awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability and to ensure that everyone wa

s brought on board.

He called on the chiefs and the people within the Kpone traditional area, including students, to also help in preserving lands and the environment, respectively, for future generations, saying the surest way was to plant enough trees to replace those that have been destroyed within the communities.

The NCCE planted different species of trees at the Kpone-Community Day School and other parts of the communities in Kpone, adding that the exercise would be replicated in other institutions across the municipality.

Source: Ghana News Agency