NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Kpando rallies support for Hearts of Lions ahead of crucial encounter against RTU

Mr. Sebastian Deh, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpando Constituency, has visited players of Kpando Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium to motivate the players ahead of their encounter with Real Tamale United. The visit was also to rally support for the Team to improve its position in the Ghana Premier League. Mr Deh donated packs of bottled water to the Team to enable the team remained hydrated and energised throughout the game. He commended the Team for their recent victory against Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, and urged the players to replicate the success with more emphatic triumph. 'As you take to the field, do so not only as athletes, but as ambassadors of hope, inspiration, and the enduring spirit of Kpando,' he said. Mr Deh appreciated Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, Board Chairman of Kpando Heart of Lions, for his investments in developing Kpando especially his investments in the refurbishment of the Kpando Sports Stadium. He underscored the importance of co mmunity leaders such as Mr. Kutortse in nurturing and empowering the next generation of athletes. Source: Ghana News Agency