NDC promises 30 per cent quota for women in all political appointments



Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to reserve a mandatory 30 per cent quota for women in all political appointments in his government.

Speaking at the 2024 Manifesto Launch of the party at Winneba in the Central Region, the NDC Flagbearer mentioned a number of measures to be implemented to promote gender, social protection and inclusion.

He reiterated the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank, a special purpose bank run by women to support women-owned businesses with low interest loans and other financial services on flexible terms.

The NDC would resume the market enhancement programme as a comprehensive initiative to uplift and improve market communities’ overall conditions for women, he said.

Former President Mahama, among other promises on gender and social protection, indicated the development of a ‘Survivors Care Kit’ for victims of gender-based violence including free legal services and medical examinations.

The 2024 Mani

festo Launch of the NDC on the theme: ‘Resetting Ghana’, witnessed party big wigs including Mr. Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament and hundreds of party functionaries and supporters.

Meanwhile, The Affirmative Action Bill which sought to increase women’s participation and representation in governance and the private sectors was passed recently by Parliament.

Key among the demands of the Bill is the establishment of quota for women in all political and public leadership appointments.

Source: Ghana News Agency