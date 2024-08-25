NDC vows to restore Ghana’s pride in elite sports competition



Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says they will implement policies that will restore Ghana to the ranks of elite sporting nations in Africa and beyond when elected to office on December 7, 2024.

He said Ghana was once a reckon in global sports, but now struggles to compete in major tournaments and had suffered embarrassing exits from recent international competitions.

He added ‘our proud track record in football, athletics, boxing and hockey lies in ruins.

‘Chronic under-investment, poor administration, corruption, outmoded infrastructure and abandonment of grassroots talent development have contributed to the current situation.’

At the launched of party’s Manifesto in Winneba at the Central Region, the former President said, ‘the next NDC government shall focus on systematic long-term investments in sports under a comprehensive National Sports Policy to guide the development of sports infrastructure, governance and administration ethics, sporting talents a

nd human resource and life-long participation and inclusivity’.

He said the next government would also support the development of Colts, Division One and Two and the Ghana Premier League by augmenting the salaries of all registered footballers with allowances.

He said their government would build more multi-purpose sports facilities to promote regional sporting events and inter-school competitions as part of the talent development policy.

He said, ‘our government would ensure equitable investments in other national teams, such as women’s football teams, parasports teams, juvenile teams and lesser-known sports’.

‘Upgrade the UEW Sports College into a modern sports university offering training programmes in sports related medicine, science and sports management and administration at campuses around Ghana.

‘Establish Sports Centres of Excellence in the northern, middle and southern zones in collaboration with existing universities and the private sector.

‘Support national athletes more consistently to comp

ete internationally and develop post competition careers and pension schemes to cater for national athletes.

‘Offer scholarships to promising sports talents and invest in the establishment of sports academies in partnership with the private sector.’

He said his government would support retired sports personalities in pursuing other sports-related careers after an active sporting life.

Source: Ghana News Agency