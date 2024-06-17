NDDC Allocates N10 Billion to Boost Entrepreneurship in Niger Delta Region



Port Harcourt: The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the allocation of N10 billion to the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) to foster entrepreneurship and economic growth in the region. This significant financial injection was declared by the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, during the inauguration of the NDCCITMA board in Port Harcourt.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Ogbuku outlined that the N10 billion represents an initial installment of a promised N30 billion investment by the commission. This investment is aimed at launching an entrepreneurship development programme managed by NDCCITMA. Ogbuku emphasized the commission’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at various levels, from NANO and Micro to small-scale businesses in the region.





Dr. Ogbuku reaffirmed NDDC’s dedication to the initiative by confirming the immediate release of the N10 billion to the designated bank for NDCCITMA, facilitating the prompt commencement of the entrepreneur’s development programme. He noted that 5,000 businesses have been approved to participate in this initiative, with the aim of enhancing commerce and trade within the region.





He also encouraged contractors and vendors associated with NDDC to register with NDCCITMA by July 31, highlighting that registration would be an advantageous factor for potential patronage by the commission.





In support of the initiative, Mr. Idaere Ogan, the Board Chairman of NDCCITMA, expressed the chamber’s commitment to collaborating with NDDC to realize its vision of transforming the Niger Delta region. Ogan emphasized the chamber’s focus on promoting job creation, skills development, innovation, export growth, and productive partnerships across all economic sectors.

