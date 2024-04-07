Nduom School of Business and Technology holds maiden congregation



The Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT) has graduated its first two batches of students who completed in the years 2021 and 2022 at the school’s maiden congregation and third matriculation ceremony.

The school churned out a total of 25 graduates who pursued various degree and diploma programmes in the two years, eight of whom completed in 2021 and 17 in 2022.

Two of the graduands completed with first class, 12 with second class upper, nine with second class lower and two with third class.

At the same time, the school officially admitted 90 new students to pursue various programmes.

The degree programmes included Bsc. Banking and Finance, BSc Information and Communication Technology, and BSc. Information Technology Management for Business.

The diploma programmes are Management Studies, Accounting, Information Technology, and Banking and Finance.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of the school and Chairman of the Governing Board, gifted a cash of $1,000 as capital to each of the first eight students

with whom the school started in 2018 in fulfilment of a promise he made.

He urged them to invest the money in productive ventures and not waste it.

Dr Nduom averred that the first graduation of NSBT marked a significant milestone of the institution’s resolve to deliver quality education in business and technology and said they were on course with their vision to make the school the best in business and technology.

He said the school was dedicated to helping students meet their life goals through a unique practical and positive learning experience.

‘Groupe Nduom (GN) itself is growing stronger, which means our students will get opportunity to gain practical experience while here in the fields of insurance, investment, manufacturing, media, hospitality, banking and others,’noted.

He said they were working to ensure that all the 25 graduates were gainfully employed.

‘As the first batch of alumni, we are asking you to keep us close because we will work with you to make sure that you move on to productive em

ployment and a great life experience,’ he assured.

He added that they had set up a scholarship fund to continue offering financial assistance to their students and entreated the graduands never to give up no matter the odds but persevere with their talents, truth and discipline to achieve success.

He recalled that NSBT’s beginning coincided with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and some Groupe Nduom challenges, but they managed to sail through with determination.

Citing the school’s motto; ‘Mpanyindzi, Adom Akyedze, Kandzea’ meaning, ‘leadership, talent, light’, he urged them to be leaders and not followers and also nurture their talents to make them useful in society.

Rev Prof Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, the Rector of NSBT, said the school was establishing collaborative partnership with universities abroad, especially in the USA, in the spirit of nurturing students to acquire the relevant knowledge and skills essential to national development and economic growth.

He noted that the school had a collaboratio

n agreement with the Ivorian Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education and Training under which they had so far trained 197 Ivorian students in English language proficiency.

He said the School placed so much premium on such partnerships and announced plans to create an office of international relations to coordinate all such activities in the next quarter.

He advised the graduands to be honest and committed in all their actions and urged them to return to the school to give back when they became successful.

Dr Emmanuel Newman, Director for Policy, Planning and Research at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), urged them to make use of their training and never stay home unemployed.

He said staying unemployed was a betrayal of their education and urged them to leverage the experiences acquired in school to get themselves employed by solving problems in the society.

‘It doesn’t matter what you read; if you read history, you can start a farm. With your skills, you can bring people together to

do the farming; it doesn’t mean you will do the farming yourself,’ he said.

Dr Newman announced that NSBT would soon charter and become a fully-fledged university, explaining that the school had all the facilities and the resources to operate as a university.

‘That means that we are sure that the graduates can perform at the same level as any graduate any where in the world,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency