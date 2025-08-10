Ned Nwoko Launches Education and Sports Empowerment Initiative for Delta North Constituents



Abuja: Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has launched initiatives focused on both education and sports empowerment for outstanding students of Delta North origin to study at the Sports University of Nigeria (SUN) Idumuje-Ugboko. Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, said the initiative tagged ‘Sports meet Education’ is aimed at harnessing potentials of youths in the district both educationally and sports wise.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, under the initiative, a total of 90 outstanding students, comprising 10 each from the nine local government areas that made up the district would benefit. Nwoko, who is the Chancellor and Founder of the institution, said the 90 students would enjoy 100 per cent tuition free education, as well as exposure to cutting-edge academic and athletic programmes.





He also said the lucky applicants would enjoy training in a world-class sports facility, access to modern campus amenities including 24-hour electricity, high-speed internet, safe accommodation and state-of-the-art sporting complex. ‘This is not just financial assistance; it’s an investment in a generation that will marry academic excellence with athletic brilliance. We are producing ambassadors who will make Delta North and Nigeria proud.’





‘The Sports University, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, offers accredited programmes in Mass Communication, Management and Social Sciences, Sports Science, Allied Health Sciences, Sciences, and Architecture. Applicants must have an impressive academic record and proven talent in at least one sport,’ he said.





Nwoko added that the first set of the awardees who will enjoy a full four-year scholarship will resume studies in the current academic session. According to him, admission into the scholarship programme requires both strong academic records and proven skills in at least one sport.





‘Applications are now open via www.sportsuniversity.edu.ng. For enquiries, applicants can call or WhatsApp +2349167177777 or +2349167066666, or email: admissions@sportsuniversity.edu.ng | enquire@sportsuniversity.edu.ng.’ He reaffirmed his commitment to youth development, stressing that education and sports were key tools for empowering the next generation.





The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Crude Oil Theft, and member, Senate Committee on Sports, also told NAN that to advance harnessing sportsmen/women from the grassroots, he recently constructed and donated a modern mini stadium to Issele Uku Community in the senatorial district.

