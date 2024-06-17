NEMA Urges Akwa Ibom Residents to Avoid Petrol Scooping from Tanker Accidents



Uyo: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is actively working to inform residents about the dangers of scooping petrol from crashed tankers in Akwa Ibom. This initiative was highlighted by Mrs. Mmandu Aisueni, the state’s Head of Operations for NEMA, during a one-day Public Awareness Programme on Tanker Accident and Fire in Uyo.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Aisueni stressed the importance of this sensitisation effort to mitigate tanker-related accidents and fatalities in the area. She pointed out that tanker accidents and fires frequently result in significant loss of lives, damage to properties, and environmental harm across Nigeria. Highlighting past incidents, she referred to a fuel tanker explosion in Niger that resulted in 59 deaths and another in Jigawa with over 100 fatalities.





Aisueni cautioned that scooping petrol from crashed tankers could ignite catastrophic fires, posing serious risks to lives and property due to the flammable nature of the substance. She stated that the agency is committed to educating the public about the risks of fuel scooping, underscoring its illegality and danger.





The NEMA official identified several factors contributing to tanker accidents, including poor vehicle maintenance, reckless driving, overloading, road infrastructure issues, and a lack of public awareness about emergency responses. Aisueni called for collective responsibility in disaster prevention and advised residents to prioritize safety by refraining from dangerous actions.





She encouraged the community to promptly report any tanker accidents or hazardous tanker operations to the authorities for swift intervention. Additionally, Mr. Joseph Otu, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), expressed appreciation for NEMA’s awareness campaign and mentioned NUPENG’s ongoing efforts in training workers and ensuring tanker safety to prevent leakages during accidents.

