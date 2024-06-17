Nembe-Brass Road to Unlock Economic Opportunities in Bayelsa, Says Government



Bayelsa: The Bayelsa Government has announced that the ongoing construction of the Nembe-Brass Road is a strategic initiative aimed at harnessing the potential of deep sea oil fields to foster economic prosperity. Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made this revelation during the Bayelsa Media Summit, which focused on promoting indigenous perspectives in media, culture, and identity.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ayawei discussed the need to set a media agenda for assured prosperity, emphasizing that despite Bayelsa’s extensive maritime resources, including a coastline stretching over 200 kilometers, these have yet to translate into substantial economic benefits for its residents. He pointed out that the absence of an access road to the Brass Oil Export Terminal has resulted in missed economic opportunities, such as Pay as You Earn taxes from oil workers stationed at the terminal.





Ayawei explained that the lack of infrastructure has forced oil service companies to operate from neighboring Rivers and Delta States. He highlighted that Bayelsa is strategically positioned to take advantage of its proximity to offshore oil fields by developing an environment conducive for oil and gas businesses. The state’s geographical location near major offshore oilfields like Bonga and Egina Fields offers a comparative advantage.





The SSG further stated that the government is committed to completing the road project to capitalize on the economic potential of the blue economy and offshore oilfields. “We are deliberately working to hit the Atlantic Ocean by road to unlock the benefits of the Atlantic from Brass. Currently, oilfields are serviced from either Port Harcourt or Osubi Airports for air logistics, while marine services take significantly longer from Warri or Port Harcourt compared to Brass,” he noted.





Ayawei expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its collaboration with the Bayelsa Government in funding the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road. The Media Summit, organized by the Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, drew over 400 media practitioners and featured lectures and panel discussions on contemporary media issues in Bayelsa.

