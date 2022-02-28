NetSfere and HP Partner to Enable Secure Messaging and Collaboration Services for Healthcare Service Providers

HP and NetSfere work together to further the digitization of healthcare communication, streamline staff communications and stop the use of risky consumer-grade messaging apps

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, has been named an authorized HP Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program Partner to further the digitization of healthcare communication, streamline patient care and workflows, and curb the use of risky, non-compliant consumer-grade messaging apps.

“There is a critical need for secure, efficient communication in healthcare, especially as the pandemic has strained the time and resources of hospitals and medical staff,” said Harsh Mamgain, NetSfere’s VP of Product. “The vital work clinicians perform requires secure, compliant, and flexible messaging options that eliminate the need to turn to risky consumer-grade apps. By working with HP, NetSfere can now deliver the necessary secure and compliant collaboration solutions the industry needs to HP Healthcare’s portfolio of clients as they digitize to streamline communications and continue to provide life-saving care to patients.”

The pandemic accelerated the need for compliant, instantaneous communication tools to optimize clinical workflows, streamline staff communication, and make vital information readily accessible to authorized personnel across the healthcare industry. Replacing consumer-grade apps that pose crucial privacy and compliance risks and data-limited pagers, NetSfere Enterprise offers a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that allows staff to safely communicate in real-time via a user-friendly web interface or mobile messaging app.

NetSfere’s industry-leading secure messaging platform provides all preferred means of communication – text, video, and voice – in addition to emergency alert capabilities to present the most holistic, compliant, all-in-one communication solution for healthcare providers on the market. Created with end-to-end encryption and full IT control, the platform is compliant with global regulations and provides medical professionals with a private, highly secure and reliable, centrally managed and controlled, cloud-based messaging service.

The additional capabilities of NetSfere Lifeline allow personnel to send high priority, critical messaging to targeted teams or an entire organization to disperse emergency information in an attention-grabbing manner. Messages can include text, images, or locations, ensuring that all essential information is quickly shared in critical situations.

“HP Healthcare solutions are designed to help ensure safety, boost efficiency, and protect against security risks, making NetSfere’s HIPAA-compliant platform an ideal fit as an ISV partner,” said Cory McElroy, Vice President of Retail, and Industry Solutions at HP. “Healthcare is transforming rapidly, and this collaboration with NetSfere will fill a gap for providers as they implement other technology on HP Solutions.”

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence’s experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .

