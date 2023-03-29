New Turkish ambassador to Seychelles grateful for support after earthquake

Turkey and Seychelles are looking to develop cooperation in education, tourism and defence among others, said the newly accredited Turkish ambassador.

Subutay Yüksel presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday at State House.

Speaking to reporters, Yüksel said that his discussions with the President touched on a number of topics and that he also expressed his gratitude for the help that Seychelles gave his country after the impacts of the recent deadly earthquake in the south of Turkey.

"First of all, I would to wholeheartedly thank the Seychellois people, who have donated tonnes of blankets and winter clothes to Turkey, to be used by the victims of the recent earthquake. We will not forget your sincere solidarity," said Yüksel.

"During my interaction with the President of Seychelles, we exchanged views on how to develop our bi-lateral relations and as the ambassador to your country, I will be at the disposal of the government, to be able to help in the development in all fields, including education, tourism, defence, and others," he added.

Yüksel, who will be based in Nairobi, Kenya, also has scheduled meetings with other top officials in which he will be looking to continue the good bilateral relations between the two nations, established in 1995.

In addition to the Honorary Consulate in Istanbul, Seychelles opened an Honorary Consulate in Ankara in 2012.

Seychelles and Turkey also share aviation links, with Turkish Airlines signing a code-share agreement with Air Seychelles last year, while regular flights also take place between the two nations.

This has helped to increase the volume of commerce between $27 million in 2020, namely $18 million in exports and $9 million in imports.

In 2015, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) carried out renovation works on the Paediatric Ward at the Seychelles Hospital.

At the international level, Turkey supported Seychelles in maritime security when the country was battling piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Source: Seychelles News Agency