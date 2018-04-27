April 27, 2018   General, Technology

Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Plans and Partial Completion of New Manufacturing Facility in Yantai, China.

YANTAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (“NEWA”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a developer and manufacturer of membrane ﬁltration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, through its wholly owned subsidiary in China, Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd. (“Jinzheng”) today announced its plans for a new manufacturing facility located in Jinzheng Eco-Technology Industry Park (“Jinzheng Industrial Park”), and the partial completion of the manufacturing facility.

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SINO1B.jpg

Jinzheng Industrial Park, located in Yantai, China, is set on an 8.07-acre site with the total square footage of the building complex to be 291,470 (27,079 square meters). There will be two phases for the construction. Phase I includes a manufacturing facility that hosts a traditional manufacturing line and an automatic production line for membrane modules which are the key components for the wastewater treatment equipment, a manufacturing facility for wastewater treatment equipment, and an office building that hosts a research and development lab for membrane modules. Phase II includes the construction of a lab and a plant for membrane materials, which are the essential elements for membrane modules. The construction of Phase I commenced in September 2017. Part of the production facility that hosts the traditional manufacturing line for membrane modules and the facility for manufacturing wastewater treatment equipment have been completed and began operation on April 13, 2018. The remaining portion of Phase I project, including the office building, the R&D lab, and the automatic production line for membrane modules are slated for completion in approximately 4 months. Phase II is expected to commence in 2019, and the construction will take about one year. Upon completion, all the Company’s employees (currently 178) will move into Jinzheng Industrial Park. The Company is funding this project mainly from its IPO proceeds and the income generated from its operation.

Fast facts Jinzheng Industrial Park

Name                                                                                Jinzheng Eco-Technology Industry Park
Address Laishan                                                             District, Yan tai city, Shang dong province, China
Total acreage                                                                  8.07 acres (49 Chinese Mu)
Total square footage of the buildings for Phase      I185,312 square feet (17,216 square meters)
Total square footage of the buildings for Phase      II106,158 square feed (9,862 square meters)
Phase I Construction commencement                      September 2017
Phase I Construction completion                               August 2018
Phase II expected construction time                         2019 to 2020

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SINO1C.jpg

The outside of the new facility for manufacturing wastewater treatment equipment.

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SINO1C.jpg

The outside of the new facility for manufacturing wastewater treatment equipment.

“We are very excited that Phase I of the Jinzheng Industrial Park is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With the new manufacturing facilities, we are expected to increase our production capacity significantly, making it possible to meet the increased demand for our products in China market “commented Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Li further remarked “we are committed to the continued investment in our facilities and manufacturing capabilities to advance our technologies and increase our competitive advantages.”

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, Newater operates its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Jinzheng, which specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for wastewater treatment, recycling and discharge. Jinzheng provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water.The Company’s products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:- Leachate from landfills – Power plant wastewater- Wastewater from oil fields – Wastewater from gas production- High acid wastewater – Desalination

For more information, please contact:

Company Investor Relations
Zhuo Zhang CFO Y. Tracy Tang CFA, CPA
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC. SINO-AMERICAN INVESTOR ADVISORY
Phone: +86 (535) 626-4177 Phone: +1 (646) 485-1040
Email: zhuozhang@newater.cc, Email: Tracy.tang@sino-UsInvestors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company’s statements regarding its ability to complete Phase I and II located at Jinzheng Industrial Park and its ability to increase it competitive advantages are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE: Newater Technology, Inc.

, ,
Related Post
CJ 4DPLEX Announces New Deal with Silverbird Cinemas to Bring First 4DX Theatre to Nigeria
Agreement Brings Two 4DX Theatres to the Country with the First to Open at  the Highest
Le japonais Carchs Holdings s’associe au sud-coréen LOTTE Rental, pour lancer une plateforme en ligne de vente de véhicules d’occasion dans le monde entier
TOKYO, 25 avril 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Agasta Co., Ltd., une filiale de Carchs Holdings Co., Ltd., a démarré ses
Motor Controls Inc. annonce sa relocalisation vers un nouveau siège social, et l’intégration de ses gammes de produits
MCI annonce une relocalisation vers son nouveau siège social à l’adresse 10661 Newkirk St. Dallas,