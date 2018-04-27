Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Plans and Partial Completion of New Manufacturing Facility in Yantai, China.

YANTAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (“NEWA”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a developer and manufacturer of membrane ﬁltration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, through its wholly owned subsidiary in China, Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd. (“Jinzheng”) today announced its plans for a new manufacturing facility located in Jinzheng Eco-Technology Industry Park (“Jinzheng Industrial Park”), and the partial completion of the manufacturing facility.

Jinzheng Industrial Park, located in Yantai, China, is set on an 8.07-acre site with the total square footage of the building complex to be 291,470 (27,079 square meters). There will be two phases for the construction. Phase I includes a manufacturing facility that hosts a traditional manufacturing line and an automatic production line for membrane modules which are the key components for the wastewater treatment equipment, a manufacturing facility for wastewater treatment equipment, and an office building that hosts a research and development lab for membrane modules. Phase II includes the construction of a lab and a plant for membrane materials, which are the essential elements for membrane modules. The construction of Phase I commenced in September 2017. Part of the production facility that hosts the traditional manufacturing line for membrane modules and the facility for manufacturing wastewater treatment equipment have been completed and began operation on April 13, 2018. The remaining portion of Phase I project, including the office building, the R&D lab, and the automatic production line for membrane modules are slated for completion in approximately 4 months. Phase II is expected to commence in 2019, and the construction will take about one year. Upon completion, all the Company’s employees (currently 178) will move into Jinzheng Industrial Park. The Company is funding this project mainly from its IPO proceeds and the income generated from its operation.