Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2017 Audited Financial Results

YANTAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (”NEWA,” ”we,” ”our” or the ”Company”), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The year ended December 31, 2017 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2016)

Revenues increased by 106% from $12.28 million to $25.34 million, which resulted primarily from the increased demand for our projects and services, evidenced by a large increase in our project sales, an increased number of customers and larger scale projects, and service sales.

Cost of revenues increased by 121% from $7.74 million to $17.08 million, primarily due to the revenue growth in the same period.

Gross profit increased by 82% to $8.26 million in 2017 from $4.54 million in 2016, while the gross profit margin was 33%, compared to 37% for the same period in 2016.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 77% from $3.15 million to $5.58 million, however, the percentage of SG&A compared to revenue decreased from 26% to 22%.

Operating income increased by 93% from $1.39 million to $2.69 million. Our operating income as a percentage of total revenues was 11% for both 2016 and 2017.

Basic earnings per share was $0.26 in 2017 compared to $0.28 in 2016.

Selected Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Data

in $ million

Year 2017 Year 2016 Change $ change % Year 2015 Year 2014 Total Revenues 25.34 12.28 13.06 106 % 6.98 1.03 Total Cost of Revenues 17.08 7.74 9.34 121 % 3.76 0.67 Gross profit 8.26 4.54 3.72 82 % 3.21 0.36 Gross profit margin 33 % 37 % 46 % 35 % SG&A 5.58 3.15 2.43 77 % 1.64 0.36 SG&A % 22 % 26 % 24 % 35 % Operating income 2.69 1.39 1.29 93 % 1.57 0.00 Operation margin 11 % 11 % 23 % 0 % Other Expenses (Income) (0.38) (1.59) 1.21 0.17 – Income before tax 3.07 2.98 0.08 3 % 1.40 0 Income tax provision 0.48 0.55 0.45 0.00 Net income 2.59 2.43 0.16 6 % 0.95 (0.00) Basic Earnings Per share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 0.12 Basic Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,864,479 8,767,738 8,200,000 8,200,000

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented ”2017 was an important and pivotal year for NEWA. Our company successfully completed its initial public offering and our common shares were listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We continued to have robust growth in our revenues and achieved strong operating results. We are excited about 2018, as our membrane technology was successfully selected as one of the advanced technologies to be promoted in China in 2018 by China’s Ministry of Water Resources in its proclamation ”2018 Guide to Promote Advanced Practical Technology.” In addition, Phase I of our new manufacturing complex in Yantai, China, is expected to be completed as scheduled. With our new manufacturing facilities, we expect to increase our production capacity significantly, making it possible to meet the increasing expected demand for our products. In addition, we believe our unwavering commitment to R&D will position NEWA for a long-term growth.”

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Jinzheng, specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and water purification services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water.

The Company’s products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

– Leachate from landfills

– Wastewater from oil fields

– High acid wastewater

– Power plant waste water

– Wastewater from gas production

– Desalination

More information about the Company can be found at: www.newater.cc.

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,118,080 $ 1,484,762 Restricted cash, current 6,753,685 1,439,926 Accounts receivable, net 6,050,495 2,637,236 Accounts receivable from related party, net – 1,060,977 Notes receivable – 68,108 Inventories 10,279,397 4,840,234 Deferred cost of revenue 2,547,580 – Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net 2,885,510 2,528,411 Due from related parties – 3,563 Total current assets 31,634,747 14,063,217 Restricted cash, non-current 500,000 – Property, plant and equipment, net 10,449,466 1,199,611 Land use rights, net 2,243,183 2,143,002 Deferred tax assets 518,251 181,003 Other non-current assets – 4,591 Total assets $ 45,345,647 $ 17,591,424 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors $ 4,903,058 $ 1,844,077 Loans due within one year 9,020,697 2,879,853 Due to related parties – 714,999 Deferred income – 25,919 Advances from customers 1,408,208 833,742 Income tax payables 501,921 329,212 Accrued expenses and other payables 8,509,425 210,400 Total current liabilities 24,343,309 6,838,202 Long term loans 11,050 – Total liabilities 24,354,359 6,838,202 Shareholders’ equity Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,809,000 and 9,199,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively) 10,809 9,199 Additional paid-in capital 15,059,181 7,949,466 Statutory reserves 705,698 382,802 Retained earnings 5,228,733 2,960,698 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,133) (548,943) Total shareholders’ equity 20,991,288 10,753,222 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,345,647 $ 17,591,424

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Net revenues $ 25,339,497 $ 11,985,055 $ 3,318,833 Net revenues from related parties – 294,666 3,659,421 Total revenues 25,339,497 12,279,721 6,978,254 Cost of revenues 17,077,129 7,182,081 778,903 Cost of revenues from related party – 556,692 2,984,968 Total cost of revenues 17,077,129 7,738,773 3,763,871 Gross profit 8,262,368 4,540,948 3,214,383 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,575,086 3,146,521 1,643,313 Total operating expenses 5,575,086 3,146,521 1,643,313 Income from operations 2,687,282 1,394,427 1,571,070 Interest expense 242,707 155,553 164,613 Interest income (112,592) (5,091) (2,612) Government grants (513,538) (1,750,726) – Other expenses 3,956 12,534 10,642 Total other expense (income) (379,467) (1,587,730) 172,643 Income before income tax provisions 3,066,749 2,982,157 1,398,427 Income tax provisions 475,818 548,437 452,850 Net income $ 2,590,931 $ 2,433,720 $ 945,577 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 535,810 (383,947) (166,349) Total comprehensive income $ 3,126,741 $ 2,049,773 $ 779,228 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 9,864,479 8,767,738 8,200,000 Diluted 9,864,479 8,767,738 9,160,087

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Number of Shares Common Shares Additional Paid-in Capital Retained Earnings (Deficit) Statutory Reserves Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Shareholders’ Equity Balance, January 1, 2015 8,200,000 $ 8,200 $ 787,151 $ (35,797) $ – $ 1,353 $ 760,907 Net income – – – 945,577 – – 945,577 Capital contribution from owners – – 2,212,796 – – – 2,212,796 Statutory reserves – – – (92,995) 92,995 – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – (166,349) (166,349) Balance, December 31, 2015 8,200,000 8,200 2,999,947 816,785 92,995 (164,996) 3,752,931 Net income – – – 2,433,720 – – 2,433,720 Capital contribution from owners – – 198,917 – – – 198,917 Statutory reserves – – – (289,807) 289,807 – – Issuance of common shares for debt conversion 999,000 999 3,846,001 – – – 3,847,000 Issuance of common shares for cash – – 5,323,026 – – – 5,323,026 Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary – – (4,418,425) – – – (4,418,425) Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – (383,947) (383,947) Balance, December 31, 2016 9,199,000 9,199 7,949,466 2,960,698 382,802 (548,943) 10,753,222 Net income – – – 2,590,931 – 2,590,931 Statutory reserves – – – (322,896) 322,896 – – Issuance of common shares for cash 1,610,000 1,610 7,109,715 – – – 7,111,325 Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – 535,810 535,810 Balance, December 31, 2017 10,809,000 $ 10,809 $ 15,059,181 $ 5,228,733 $ 705,698 $ (13,133) $ 20,991,288

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,590,931 $ 2,433,720 $ 945,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 233,493 187,662 86,396 Bad debt expense 229,707 76,459 39,173 Deferred income taxes (312,997) (82,162) (106,401) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment – – 6,199 Gain on disposal of subsidiary – (789) – Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,345,269) (1,410,115) (1,411,777) Accounts receivable from related parties 1,090,465 3,645,922 (3,754,977) Notes receivable 70,000 (56,139) 64,218 Inventories (4,923,400) (2,743,853) (1,890,918) Deferred cost of revenue (2,453,097) – – Advances to suppliers and other current assets (412,955) (2,289,933) (540,737) Advances to supplier – related party – – 793,106 Due from related parties 703 75,469 (1,023) Other non-current assets 4,719 22,857 132,971 Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors 2,825,887 1,079,258 582,555 Accounts payable to related party – (2,140,504) 1,159,416 Deferred income (26,639) (30,102) 61,007 Advances from customers 499,067 425,736 (42,227) Due to related parties 5,102 (28,257) (68,302) Income tax payables 144,944 (181,386) 550,163 Accrued expenses and other payables 589,638 352,502 437,151 Net cash used in operating activities (3,189,701) (663,655) (2,958,430) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of land use rights – (2,261,745) – Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,482,360) (66,641) (1,218,404) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment – – 9,296 Advances to third parties (1,236,490) (301,019) (40,136) Repayments from third parties 1,236,490 338,646 – Advances to related parties – (239,467) (353,767) Repayments from related parties 2,960 473,320 20,871 Net change in restricted cash (5,712,407) (922,380) (621,567) Cash received in connection with disposal of subsidiary – (1,209) – Net cash used in investing activities (7,191,807) (2,980,495) (2,203,707) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuances of common shares 7,111,325 5,323,026 – Capital contribution from shareholders – 198,917 2,212,796 Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary – (4,418,4250) – Borrowings from related parties – 2,558,661 478,969 Repayment to related parties (739,973) (1,982,733) (799,590) Proceeds from loans due within one year 8,805,683 11,613,289 4,013,614 Repayment of loans (3,283,830) (8,142,563) (642,178) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,893,205 5,150,172 5,263,611 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 121,621 (156,412) (3,080) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,633,318 1,349,610 98,394 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 1,484,762 135,152 36,758 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 3,118,080 $ 1,484,762 $ 135,152 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 244,753 $ 307,797 $ 8,354 Cash paid for income taxes $ 656,602 $ 812,637 $ 9,088 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Stock issued for debt conversion $ – $ 3,847,000 $ – Properties acquired with loans $ 206,000 $ – $ – Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment $ 7,445,478 $ – $ –

SOURCE: Newater Technology, Inc.