Newgate University Secures Full Accreditation for Undergraduate Courses



Minna: Newgate University Minna (NUM) in Niger State has been granted full accreditation for its undergraduate programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) following evaluations conducted in October and November 2024.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the announcement was made in a statement signed by Mrs. Usman Yamman, Director of Academic Planning at NUM. The accreditation was officially granted in early 2025, highlighting the university’s success in securing approval for its various academic programmes. The programmes reviewed include Software Engineering, Mass Communication, Accounting, Nursing Science, and Public Health, all of which received scores above 90 per cent.

Yamman further announced that the NUC has approved two new academic programmes for the institution: a six-year Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B). She stated that these new programmes are tailored to meet the increasing professional demands in health sciences and law, aligning with the university’s

forward-looking curriculum development strategy.

The university’s programmes achieved an average score of 86.9 per cent in the assessment, which evaluated academic standards, infrastructure, and instructional quality. Yamman described this achievement as a significant validation of the university’s academic direction and its commitment to quality. The NUC’s assessment involved a comprehensive evaluation of resource verification and quality audits of teaching facilities, staff qualifications, curricula, and infrastructure.

Yamman also emphasized that the university has secured approval from relevant professional bodies, including the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTB), and the Council for Legal Education (CLE), which oversee standards in their respective fields. These accreditations and approvals are anticipated to positively impact student enrollment and improve public perception of the university.

She reiterated the u

niversity’s commitment to ensuring that every graduate from NUM is equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills, and professional grounding to excel both nationally and globally. The public is reminded that admissions for the 2025/2026 session into various bachelor’s degree programmes, including Nursing Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT), Software Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Cybersecurity, LLB, International Relations and Diplomatic Studies, Accounting, Mass Communication, and Business Administration, have commenced.