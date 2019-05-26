Newly-Elected S. African President Pledges To End Corruption, Poverty

Newly-elected South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Saturday said, he is committed to tackling serious challenges the country faced, in his inauguration ceremony in the Loftus Versfeld stadium, in Pretoria.

He made the commitment after being sworn in as South Africa's fifth president. Ramaphosa took the oath before Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, watched by over 30,000 people.

In a speech delivered after he was inaugurated, Ramaphosa pledged to root out corruption, and to address socioeconomic problems plaguing South Africa.

Our people have watched, as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptations of power and riches. The challenges we face are real, but they are not insurmountable, he said.

Ramaphosa also declared a war on poverty.

Despite our earnest efforts, many in South Africa still go to bed hungry, many succumb to diseases that can be treated, many live lives of intolerable deprivation. Let's declare that our shared determination, that we shall end poverty in South Africa within a generation, he promised.

We will work with the rest of the continent to realise the AU's vision of Agenda 2063, to forge a free trade area that stretches from Cape Town to Cairo, bringing growth and opportunity to all African countries, he said.

Numerous heads of state from across the African continent attended Ramaphosa's inauguration, including those of Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, Togo, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new trimmer cabinet on Sunday or Monday. It remains unclear as to who would become his deputy president.� NNN-SA NEWS

