NGO begins campaign to shape students’ behavior in FCT schools



The Advocacy for Positive Behavioral Patterns Initiative (APBPI) has launched a campaign to cultivate positive behaviors among secondary school students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Bamidele Mann, the APBPI Campaign Team Director, announced this on Thursday during the campaign kick-off at Government Secondary School, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Mann stated that the campaign aims to promote character development to foster positive change among Nigerian students and society at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was organized by APBPI in collaboration with the FCT Secondary Education Board.

The theme of the campaign is titled, ‘Dialogue on Violence and Conflict Resolution for FCT Secondary School Students.’

In his remarks, Mr Sani Ladan, the Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, mentioned that part of the board’s mandate is to nurture good students.

Ladan, represented by Dr Ajayi Olatunde, emphasised that the board has counselors tasked with helping s

tudents shape their behavior positively.

He highlighted the challenge of students coming from diverse homes with different backgrounds.

The board’s secretary recalled that in 2023, the board developed, published, and distributed an anti-bullying manual to schools to tackle the issue of violence in the FCT education system.

He commended APBPI for partnering with the board to make a difference in FCT schools.

Mrs. Akerele Irene, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja, stressed the importance of fostering positive behavior patterns to protect children and ensure a conducive environment.

Irene, represented by the Vice Principal Academy, Hajia Bilkisu Ibrahim, lauded the NGO for its initiative.

Ms. Rinsola Abiola, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, encouraged students to embrace education as it adds value to their lives.

She described education as the cornerstone of social development that students must prioritise.

Abiola also disc

ussed the transition from childhood to adulthood, noting the various changes that impact behavior during this period.

She advised students to prioritise conflict resolution skills in whatever situations they encounter.

‘The tendency to escalate conflicts during adolescence can be attributed to several factors, including behavioral changes as teens transition into adulthood,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria