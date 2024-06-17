NGO Educates CAN Leaders on Building Regulations to Prevent Collapse and Demolition



Lagos: Thrivescape Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has sensitised Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leaders, Alimosho Chapter, on compliance with urban planning and building regulations to prevent building collapse and drive zero demolition. Ms Tosin Ayodele, during the ‘Avoidance is Better than Building Collapse/Demolition’ campaign, emphasized the importance of bridging knowledge gaps in constructing a building.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the thrivescape campaign is designed to tackle the root causes of demolition and structural failures. Ayodele called for partnership in achieving zero demolition and building collapse to promote livable and sustainable cities where everyone can thrive.

Ayodele outlined key factors leading to building demolition, including encroachment into setbacks and rights of way, construction under high-tension power lines, and building in flood-prone zones, canals, or other unsafe areas. She noted that development without obtaining physical planning permi

ts, construction on government acquisition lands, non-compliance with approved building plans, and poor building maintenance resulted in distressed structures.

Ayodele added that the use of substandard materials and unqualified personnel, foundational failures, poor structural design, and inadequate building maintenance contributed to the menace. She called on faith leaders to champion the cause of safer buildings by encouraging their congregations to always obtain the necessary development permits.

She implored them to engage qualified professionals instead of unlicensed builders, adhere strictly to approved building plans, and avoid constructing in unsafe or unauthorized locations, regardless of cost. ‘Demolitions and collapses are devastating and heart-wrenching. They are often preventable, and we must treat prevention as a moral and civic duty,’ she stated.

Ayodele called on CAN leadership to collaborate with Thrivescape Initiative by inviting them to their worship centres to extend this awareness camp

aign to them. The Chairman, CAN, Alimosho Chapter, Rev. Samuel Adeyemi, commended the initiative, describing it as timely, relevant, and necessary. Adeyemi expressed their commitment to collaborating with Thrivescape Initiative on outreaches and to educate more citizens, with the ultimate goal of eliminating building collapses and demolitions in Lagos State.