NGO takes medical outreach to Nasarawa community

Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Sunday conducted a medical outreach in Luvu Community in Nasarawa State.

This is in celebration of the Christians and Muslims Easter and Ramadan festivities across the globe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that scores of residents of the community were attended to by the foundation.

NAN reports that medical doctors treated and screened patients for different ailments such as diabetes, hepatitis, High Blood Pressure, Human Immuno Virus (HIV) among others.

Dr Samuel Munza, the Medical Coordinator for the foundation, said the vision of TAF was to access the society with special focus on teenagers in a bid to bring change.

Munza however said that the foundation does not discriminate or charge for consultation to test patients.

He added that it also helped in vaccination and offered screening of diabetes, hepatitis, peptic ulcers among others

He said that though the foundation does not have the capacity to do everything but it is doing the best it could to help those who are suffering from ailments.

According to him, we have a vision to reach out to other states. We have visited Niger, Kaduna states and FCT.

“We have visited Luvu community before, and we treated about 430 cases.

“We did not even capture children the first time but now we are doing that. We are not going to stop attending to people until we achieve our aim.”

Chief Salasi Ali, the Adogo of Luvu Community, commended the foundation, adding that “we appreciate this effort to the community and the foundation has been the only one doing this in our community.”

He said a lot of people in the community have received medical attention by the foundation, saying, “If I have to estimate, the people in this community we are more than 20,000.”

He said, in term of social amenities, the community was able to get a government hospital through some people who initially built the hospital but was later taken over by the government.

He said the road in the community was in a bad shape but added that the incumbent Governor of the state, Sule Abdullahi, had put up effort to fix it.

Mr Paul Adiwu, founder, TAF, said it was the second time the NGO would be visiting the community, adding that treatment this time was restricted to some ailments.

“This is in the spirit of Easter and Ramadan, looking at this place it is not limited to a particular class, everybody is here. We made provision for a thousand people this time because we were overwhelmed the first time.

“I lived in this community for nine years before I left and I think there is no better place to hold the outreach than here.

“We have done medical outreaches in different communities and we are now going into education.”

He said the foundation had procured a Computer Training Centre and in few days it would be launched.

Some beneficiaries of the outreach include an 80 year old retired soldier suffering from cataracts, a village chief, children and scores of women.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria