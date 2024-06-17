NGX Weekly Transactions Record 78.48% Growth



Lagos: Stock market investors traded 17.498 billion shares worth N500.762 billion in 142,082 transactions this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange. This contrasts with 5.390 billion shares valued at N107.811 billion traded last week across 134,390 transactions. As a result, the transaction value on the Exchange surged by 78.48 per cent. The market opened for four days, as Tuesday was declared a public holiday to honour the late President Muhammadu Buhari.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 15.771 billion shares worth N437.763 billion in 66,725 transactions. This represented 90.13 per cent and 87.42 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed, trading 325.134 million shares valued at N3.492 billion in 9,028 deals. In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with 313.424 million shares worth N20.162 billion across 14,917 transactions.





First Holdco Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 13.229 billion shares worth N367.498 billion. These three equities represented 75.60 per cent of the turnover volume and 73.39 per cent of the value. The NGX All-Share Index rose by 4.31 per cent to close at 131,585.66, while market capitalisation reached N83.241 trillion. All other indices ended higher, except NGX Insurance, NGX ASeM, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond. These declined by 3.65 per cent, 9.56 per cent, 0.76 per cent, 4.80 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively.





Forty-nine equities recorded price gains during the week, lower than the 90 recorded the previous week. Fifty-four equities lost value, up from 16 recorded last week, while 44 remained unchanged, compared to 41 previously. Top gainers were Eunisell Interlinked Plc, BUA Cement, Associated Bus Company, Industrial and Medical Gases, and Secure Electronic Technology. They gained N4.40, N29.40, N1.25, N8.45 and 21k respectively, representing increases of 32.59, 31.28, 28.41, 24.85 and 21.00 per cent. Top losers included Academy Press, RT Briscoe, Cutix Plc, Caverton Offshore, and Champion Breweries Plc. They lost N2.25, N1.00, 90k, N1.54 and N2.61 respectively during the week.

