NHIA worried over rise in non-communicable diseases



The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

It said NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and kidney disorders were becoming a major burden on the healthcare system, significantly impacting the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Dr Aboagye Dacosta, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, expressed the sentiments at the launch of the Western Regional NHIS Wellness Club and said the rising cases of NCDs were worrying and required urgent action to address the trend.

He attributed the rise to factors such as unhealthy lifestyles, poor diet, and the lack of physical activity among the citizenry.

‘These diseases are not only affecting the health and well-being of citizens, but also pose a significant financial burden on the country’s healthcare system, especially the NHIS,’ he said.

Dr Aboagye Dacosta explained that the purpose of the Wellness Club was for the NHIA staff to lead t

he way in the preventive healthcare agenda of the Scheme to improve upon the life expectancy rate of the country.

He said the Scheme had also introduced preventive healthcare measures, which was an annual health check in its benefits package where every member could visit any healthcare facility to check their basic vitals in their month of birth.

He encouraged the citizenry to adopt the habit of having good nutrition and enough physical activities to reduce the rate of NCDs.

As part of the launch, the staff embarked on a health walk and undertook some aerobics to keep fit.

The occasion also saw the inauguration of the Shama District Office of the Authority.

