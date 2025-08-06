NHRC and Taipei Trade Office Empower Human Rights Violation Victims with Cash Aid



Abuja: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria have empowered 11 victims of human rights violations by providing them with cash assistance. The initiative was conducted as a collaborative effort between the NHRC and the Taipei Trade Office, underscoring their commitment to addressing human rights issues in the region.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the programme took place in Abuja and was marked by speeches from key figures involved. Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, emphasized the importance of the commission’s mandate, which includes promoting social justice, inclusion, and empowerment. He highlighted that the initiative aims to offer more than just material support, showcasing the commission’s dedication to providing comprehensive assistance, including legal and psychological services, to those affected by human rights violations.





Dr. Ojukwu stated, “A core part of this mandate includes providing assistance to victims of human rights violations including through legal support, psychological services and where possible empowerment initiatives such as this. It is our belief that justice does not end at acknowledgement it must be accompanied by restoration, dignity and opportunity. Your pain is acknowledged, your courage is celebrated, and your future holds promise.”





Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Chief of the Taiwanese Mission to Nigeria and Representative of the Taipei Trade Office, expressed satisfaction with the partnership. Despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Nigeria, Liu reiterated Taiwan’s commitment to assisting in various sectors, including economic development, women’s empowerment, and disaster prevention. He noted Taiwan’s educational achievements and technological advancements as models for development.





The event also featured goodwill messages from Dr. Ifeoma Agu, Founder of Thelma Lion Foundation, and Dorothy Njamanze of the Dorothy Njamanze Foundation, both of whom praised the initiative. Agu contributed a N100,000 token to support the programme. The event concluded with the presentation of certificates and cash awards to the beneficiaries, symbolizing a step forward in the journey towards justice and empowerment for the victims.

