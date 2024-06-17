NiDO Leader Launches ‘Wellness Wahala’ to Empower Nigerian Diaspora Authors



Savannah: Dr Oluwatomiloba Ademokun, Vice-President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) South Savannah Chapter, has inaugurated a literary platform called ‘Wellness Wahala’ to amplify the voices of Nigerian diaspora authors. The platform centres on the memoir titled *Wellness Wahala: Faith, Fire and Favour on Diplomatic Duty*.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ademokun, a Nigerian-American public health diplomat, revealed in a virtual interview that the memoir would be officially launched on August 5, 2025. She explained that the memoir detailed a gripping journey from surviving bomb blasts and bureaucratic battles to discovering divine restoration and life purpose.





Ademokun stated that proceeds from the book would fund humanitarian interventions, including scholarships for students in Nigeria and the diaspora through NIDOA South Savannah and the Reliable Women and Youth Empowerment Foundation. She described the literary debut as part of a larger effort to amplify Nigerian diaspora authors, featuring her as part of NIDOA’s Authors Unite campaign, which highlights African writers who have transformed lives through storytelling.





The memoir is structured around three sub-themes: Faith, highlighting spiritual endurance through various challenges; Fire, revealing trials such as diplomatic crises, illness, and betrayals; and Favour, celebrating redemption, resilience, and divine successes. Participants can submit a short review video by July 30, 2025, to enter a bonus contest, with winners announced on August 5, 2025.





Three winners in Nigeria will receive N50,000 each, while two winners in the U.S. will receive 50 dollars each. The memoir will be available globally on platforms such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo eBooks, and Selar for Nigerian orders.





NAN reports that the memoir aims to celebrate Nigerian resilience and diaspora excellence.

