Nifa SHS gets refurbished computer lab from KGL Foundation



The KGL Foundation has refurbished the computer laboratory at Nifa Senior High School (NISEC) in the Eastern Region to enhance Information Commumication Technology learning.

The initiative is part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting educational institutions and empowering students with access to modern learning facilities.

The refurbished computer laboratory at Nifa SHS is equipped with state-of-the-art basic infrastructure necessary for the installation of computers, high-speed internet connectivity, and interactive learning.

The upgraded facility aims to enhance the digital skills of students and provide them with the resources they need to succeed in the 21st century.

Madam Cornelia Kpelle, Headmistress of NISEC, said the school was selected as a beneficiary of the E-transform programme but could only receive the computers when it could provide a well-resourced facility capable of housing the technology.

She said the School Management then approached the KGL Foundation for assistan

ce which was accepted and delivered with alacrity.

She commended the Management of the Foundation for its heartwarming support to the school, expressing the hope that they could receive more support in future.

‘We are so glad to have received this facility because we know the upgraded facility is going to help to enhance the digital skills of students and provide them with the resources, they need to succeed in the 21st century,’ she said.

The Headmistress appealed to benevolent and corporate organisations to support the school with more computers for a better experience for students.

The KGL Foundation’s educational support project at Nifa SHS is part of a broader initiative to improve access to quality education in underserved communities.

Through partnerships with schools and educational institutions, the Foundation aims to bridge the digital divide and equip students with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Mr Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman, KGL Group reiterated that

the Foundation sought to innovate the current system of philanthropy in the areas of Health, Education, Sports, and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.

‘I grew up around this environment so I knew some of the issues affecting the school, including water challenges and academic infrastructure. So, when the opportunity came to support the school, I was glad,’ he said.

He said he had a personal philosophy of creating wealth to solve poverty and creating avenues for skills development and economic empowerment which informed the Foundation.

‘We are delighted to deliver on our promise to Nifa SHS to revitalize their computer laboratory and provide students with a conducive environment for learning and innovation,’ he said.

The Executive Chairman said by investing in education, ‘we are investing in the future of our youth and empowering them to reach their full potential.’

He said the Foundation remained committed to advancing education and empowering communities through sustainable development projects.

B

y investing in education, the Foundation believes that it can create a brighter future for all.

The refurbished laboratory has the capacity for the installation of about 100 computers though the school is only entitled to 40 computers under the E-transform project.

Also present at the handing over of the project to the school was the Adukrom Manhene and Nifahene of Aduapem, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V.

Source: Ghana News Agency