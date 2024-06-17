Niger Delta Monarchs Unite to Combat Pipeline Vandalism and Oil Theft



Abuja: The Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON) has called on stakeholders to support the Federal Government in curbing pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the region. Chairman of the association, HM Frank Okurakpo, Odhe II, made the call in a statement on Saturday during an interactive meeting between ANDMON and stakeholders in the Amnesty, Pipeline Surveillance, and Energy sectors in Port Harcourt.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the traditional ruler stated that the association is committed to accelerating development in all towns and villages in the Niger Delta. He emphasized the association’s willingness to collaborate with the federal government, multinational organizations, and other critical stakeholders to restore peace in the region. Okurakpo expressed the association’s eagerness to assist the federal government in meeting and exceeding the OPEC production quota.





Okurakpo commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Dennis Otuaro, a ‘grassroots mobiliser’ from the Niger Delta, as the head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. He highlighted the success of the programme across the Niger Delta region and advocated for increased budgetary provisions and the timely release of appropriated funds.





He also praised the Tinubu-led administration for renewing the pipeline surveillance contract with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd. (TSSNL), noting its significant role in reducing pipeline vandalism and oil theft. The chairman urged Niger Delta communities to support federal efforts to boost oil production and safeguard oil facilities in the region.





Okurakpo expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon experience stability in the energy sector, leading to accelerated socio-economic development nationwide.

