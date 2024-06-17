Niger Delta Sports Festival Opens, Tinubu Highlights Sports as Catalyst for Development



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the role of sports as a tool for youth development and economic growth during the inauguration of the inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) in Uyo. The event, organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to mark its 25th anniversary, underscores the commission’s focus on leveraging sports for empowerment and sustainable development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu, represented by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, commended the NDDC for its initiative. He noted that sports extend beyond competition and serve as a means for youth development, community engagement, and economic growth. The event aligns with the Federal Government’s ongoing sports sector reforms, illustrating NDDC’s commitment to promoting empowerment and enhancing security in the region.





The President also praised the Akwa Ibom Government for hosting the festival, acknowledging the state’s reputation as a destination for international sports competitions, particularly in football. Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, highlighted the region’s wealth of natural and human resources, asserting that the festival illustrates NDDC’s dedication to sports alongside infrastructure development. He encouraged athletes to leverage the festival to showcase their talents, emphasizing sports as a foundation for building a prosperous society.





Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, in his goodwill message, urged athletes to maintain discipline and sportsmanship, while encouraging state contingents to aim for success. Alabo Iyaye, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, reiterated NDDC’s belief in the transformative power of sports on individuals and society.





The opening ceremony featured cultural displays by the nine states of the Niger Delta and a march-past by athletes. Approximately 3,000 athletes from the region will compete in 17 sporting events across six centers during the festival.

