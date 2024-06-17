Nigeria and Egypt Forge Stronger Aviation Ties with New MoU



Abuja: The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Egyptian Government have solidified their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector across Africa by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This significant agreement was formalized during a meeting in Abuja, with Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, and Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, spearheading the initiative.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the MoU aims to deepen aviation cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt, reflecting a mutual commitment to expanding bilateral ties. Mr. Keyamo emphasized that the agreement is a pivotal step toward using aviation as a driver of commerce, tourism, and diplomacy. He highlighted that the MoU is a result of a prior meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where delegates from both nations discussed revising the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) in accordance with the new Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) BASA template.





Mr. Keyamo expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to unlock new opportunities in technical cooperation, route expansion, and joint investments in civil aviation infrastructure across the continent. The agreement is viewed as a strategic move toward regional integration, enhanced service delivery, and improved connectivity within Africa.





Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed Egypt’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria across all sectors. He noted that the two countries are key pillars of stability and progress in Africa and mentioned the existing operations of Egypt Air, which conducts over 600 flights annually to Lagos and Kano. He expressed a desire to increase flight frequency in response to high demand from travelers.





Dr. Ibrahim Kana, the Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, echoed the sentiments of friendship and deepening ties between the two nations. He underscored the vast opportunities that exist for strong commercial ties and mutual benefits, particularly in the areas of aviation, infrastructure, and agriculture.

