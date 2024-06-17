Nigeria and UAE Forge Partnership to Enhance Digital Skills for Youth



Abuja: The Federal Government has sealed a landmark partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to equip Nigerian youth with cutting-edge digital skills, entrepreneurial training, and global exposure. This initiative is designed to foster innovation, enhance job creation, and integrate Nigeria’s youth into the global digital economy.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the move marks a bold step in President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a tech-driven future, as part of wider efforts to empower more than seven million young Nigerians through initiatives like the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA). Mr Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, led a high-level delegation to the UAE, where he met with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) to lay the groundwork for a collaborative effort under the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).





Mrs Omolara Esan, Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja. ‘NiYA aims to empower more than seven million young Nigerians with digital literacy, civic leadership, and startup skills. We are building bridges between Nigerian youth and global innovation ecosystems. Sheraa’s mission aligns perfectly with our goal of unlocking the creative and entrepreneurial potential of our young people,’ Olawande said.





As part of the partnership, Nigeria will host a GITEX-powered National Digital Innovation Showcase from 1-4 September 2025, featuring 300 top-tier Nigerian startups. The event, developed in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Director-General Dr Inuwa Abdullahi, promises global market access and investment opportunities for emerging Nigerian enterprises.





On the home front, Olawande said NiYA had already enrolled more than 210,000 participants and was rolling out Greenhouse Centres in all 774 local government areas to foster skills development, entrepreneurship, and technological access. Plans are also underway for a GITEX Youth Local Showcase Series, further integrating Nigeria into global innovation circuits such as GITEX Africa.





The visit also included talks with His Excellency Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. Discussions centered on developing collaborative programmes in AI education, BPO, startup incubation, and remote work solutions, domains critical to youth employment and national digital transformation. ‘The future belongs to those who innovate. Our mission is to position Nigerian youth as creators, not just consumers, in the global digital economy,’ Olawande declared.





He said that the UAE visit underscored the government’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships aimed at equipping Nigerian youth with the tools and networks needed to thrive.

