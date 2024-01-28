Nigeria dumps troubled Cameroon

Nigeria put up a spirited fight to secure a 2-0 win over troubled Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. It was a clinical victory, which saw Nigeria show they have the quality and experience to potentially end their long wait for a fourth continental title. Cameroon started brightly with Zambo Anguissa finding Karl Toko Ekambi, but the striker's shot was blocked by William Ekong. Nigeria took the lead when Lookman's 9th minute corner was turned in by Ajayi, but VAR disallowed it for offside, but the Super Eagles did break through in the 36th minute after Victor Osimhen pounced on a defensive mistake to set up Lookman, who finished coolly past Odoa Cameroon were unable to deal with Nigeria's intensity and conceded again just before full time when Lookman latched onto his own through ball before slotting home to make it 2-0. The result sends Nigeria into a quarter-final clash with Angola, while Cameroon exit at the la st 16 stage. Source: Ghana News Agency